Sajan Bade Senti from Badhaai Ho: Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s cute romance steals the show

Badhaai Ho has Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, but the movie is not just about them. There are two more actors in the film who are equally prominent. We are talking about Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The couple, in their old age, is expecting a baby and that’s the twist in the tale. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a great pre-release buzz and now the makers have released a new track titled Sajan Bade Senti.

Composed by Jam8 (Kaushik-Akash-Guddu) and sung Dev Negi and Harjot Kaur, it is a nice track with some funky desi beats. But it is the video of the song that overshadows the audio. The song features two generations of couples and showcases how the idea of romance is different among two generations. While Ayushmann and Sanya’s romance is about getting intimate, the romance between Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta is through eyes. Believe us, the cute romance between the two senior actors is the highlight of the song.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho is slated to release on October 19, 2018. The movie will be clashing with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. Let’s see which movie will win the box office battle.