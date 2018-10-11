image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
Sajan Bade Senti from Badhaai Ho: Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s cute romance steals the show

Bollywood

Sajan Bade Senti from Badhaai Ho: Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s cute romance steals the show

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 11 2018, 4.26 pm
back
Ayushmann KhurranaBadhaai HoBollywoodEntertainmentGajraj RaoNeena GuptaSajan Bade SentiSanya Malhotra.songs
nextSunny Leone switches on her holiday mode, sizzles in a white bikini!
ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun beats Aayush Sharma's Loveyatri at the box office

Badhaai Ho: Tabu and Irrfan Khan were the first choices to play the elderly couple

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana would be embarrassed IRL too