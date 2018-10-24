Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct, this time by Priyanka Bose

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in India, many women within the entertainment industry exposed the alleged sexual predators. Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Chetan Bhagat among others, many prominent names have been accused either of sexual misconduct or harassment. Among the lot, filmmaker Sajid Khan has also been charged with sexual misconduct by many ladies.

After Saloni Chopra, Simran Suri, Rachel White, Karishma Upadhyay made their #MeToo stories public and accused Sajid Khan for harassing them, now, an actress who has been part of flicks like Johnny Gaddar, Guzaarish and Love, Sex Aur Dhoka, Priyanka Bose has accused him of the same. Priyanka made some revelations while speaking to MissMalini.com and shared that Sajid called her for an audition where a text from his assistant said ‘should be comfortable in a bikini.’

“He walked in and lay down on the sofa. Over his trousers, he held his dick in his hand and said, “If I don’t get a hard-on looking at you, how will my audience?” I cried on my way home. I still can’t remember how I got out of there. It was all too foggy,” Bose added.

Not just this, the lady also shared her experience with Anurag Kashyap and Soumik Sen. She said that Sen wanted to have an extra-marital affair with her and was super friendly with her during the film’ shooting. She revealed further revealed that when Kashyap was drunk, he used to pass sexiest comments.

Well, Bose also emphasised that such incidents did not let her down. “I worked on myself, my outlook and mostly my craft. I had to experience the dark side of show business but I promised myself that, I will not let these monsters get in my way of living the life I desired,” she said.