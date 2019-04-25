Sajid Khan refutes rumours of working with John Abraham; here's why

Ranjini Maitra April 25 2019, 11.50 pm April 25 2019, 11.50 pm

Allegations of sexual assault against filmmaker Sajid Khan broke when he was directing Housefull 4, the upcoming edition of the Housefull franchise. Shortly after another accused actor Nana Patekar pulled out of the film, Sajid stepped down and Farhad Samji took over the project as the new director. Meanwhile, there were rumours of actor John Abraham having shown interest to one of his scripts. We also heard they would start working soon.

However, there seems to be no truth in it. "Not true. I'm under suspension from the director's association and am not working since the last 6 months. I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," Sajid told PTI, rubbishing the rumours. The Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had suspended Sajid for a year after assistant director Saloni Chopra brought about explosive allegations of harassment against him, in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Saloni's accusation was followed by two more women calling out Sajid for his improper conducts. After the IFTDA announced the ban, he wrote back apologising for any 'embarrassment' caused.

"I apologise to IFTDA if any embarrassment has been caused to the association by the alleged accusation against me. These allegations have not only caused irreparable harm to my career, but more importantly, grieved my mother and sister immensely. At the outset, I deny the complaints levelled against me as stated in your notice. I humbly request you to not to form any one-sided judgment. I am always happy to extend any cooperation to my association," it read.

Sajid's sister Farah Khan, after days of silence, had also spoken up. "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt," she said in a statement.

Whether Sajid and John collaborate after the former's ban is over, is something we have to wait and see.