Sajid Nadiadwala has a Housefull of surprises on his birthday

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who has an array of films lined up, has a special surprise for everyone. According to a report by DNA, the director-producer who celebrates his birthday on February 18 is soon going to announce the cast of the 4th edition of Housefull franchise. A source was quoted in the daily saying, “Sajid and the entire team has chalked out a plan to announce the big star-cast of Housefull 4 on his birthday. While Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol have been locked, the confirmation on the other actors, especially the heroines, is awaited. Sajid Khan directs this film.”

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput has signed an NDA and all details on another film which is being kept under the wrap till Sajid’s birthday. “Along with the ensemble cast for HF4, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment will also officially announce their next with Nitesh Tiwari. Sushant Singh Rajput toplines the cast in this one,” the source further added.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first two films Housefull and Housefull 2 in the franchise was directed by Sajid Khan while the music was composed by Sajid-Wajid. The third film, Housefull 3, was directed by Sajid-Farhad. The series stars Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh as the lead cast while Boman Irani and Chunkey Pandey play pivotal supporting roles as Batuk Patel and Aakhri Pasta respectively. While Jacqueline Fernandez has appeared in all the three movies, Malaika was only seen playing a cameo in the first two movies.

Sajid Nadiadwala recently announced that his upcoming Salman Khan starrer Kick 2 will hit the screens in Christmas 2019. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was the lead in Kick and if reports are to be believed, she has been replaced by the British beauty Amy Jackson in the sequel. The 2.0 actress had earlier worked with Salman Khan's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan in 2016 sports romcom Freaky Ali.