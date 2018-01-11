Salim Khan confirms death threats to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has had a very successful start to 2018. His film Tiger Zinda Hai is doing exceptionally well at the box office, raking in over Rs 300 crores. According to Forbes, the actor’s is worth a whopping $37 million as of 2017. But life is not all that easy for the superstar.

Over the last 10 days the actor has been receiving threats on his life from Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and on Thursday his father confirmed the same.

Salman’s father Salim Khan said, “While I don’t know the exact details about when he left the sets, I do know that there were some threats. But Salman has a good team of security personnel. This is not the first time that he is getting such threats. In this industry, people keep getting such threats a lot.” When asked if there are any plans to legal action against the gangster he said, “The only action we are taking is to make sure that Salman is safe. He is going to the shoots normally right now.”

Rajasthan gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill actor Salman Khan in Jodhpur a few days back when the actor appeared for the hearing of his blackbuck poaching case. The threats continued even after Salman returned to Mumbai and resumed shooting for his next film, Race 3 along with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur… Then he will come to know about our real identity,” said Bishnoi while he was being taken to a court in Jodhpur escorted by heavy police security. On Wednesday, shooting for Race 3 was reportedly stopped by Mumbai police and Salman was escorted back to his home in Bandra.

Lawrence Bishnoi (Facebook)

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops.” The actor is also always seen accompanied by his bodyguard Sheru wherever he goes.

Salman has been reportedly advised against cycling in the city or sharing his location on social media. A senior police officer said, “We are taking Bishnoi’s threat seriously but we have assured Salman that he will receive maximum police protection. We are also investigating the motive behind Bishnoi’s threat to Salman.”