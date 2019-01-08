Salim Khan makes a shocking revelation about Salman Khan’s childhood

Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan recently came onto The Kapil Sharma Show and as usual, it was a hilarious episode. The highlight of the show was the revelations that were made by the Khans and one of the revelations have left us in disbelief. So, Salman Khan, one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, passed his exams thanks to leaked papers and this was revealed by none other than his father Salim Khan! The actor is a college dropout and now, we know how he passed his school exams.

Slim Khan stated, "Hamare ghar ek aadmi aata tha, Ganesh aaya...Ganesh aaya. Ganesh ko chai pilao. Ganesh ko stool dena baithne ke liye. Maine kaha kaun hai ye. Mere ghar mein mujhse zyada izzat milti hai ise. Maine kaha mujhe pata lagana chahiye kaun hai ye? (A man named Ganesh used to visit our house and the treatment he used to get made me wonder who the person is, getting more respect in my house than me. So, I thought of finding out more about this person)."

"Toh pata laga ki jab paper leak hota tha exam ka, vo unko laakar deta tha (Then I got to know that he was the one who got leaked examination papers for my sons)," he added.

Salman fans are known to follow him. They copy his style, they wear a similar bracelet to what the actor wears. We hope fans don’t follow him in this cheating process.