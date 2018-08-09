Salim Khan's advice to Salman Khan on his love life will warm your heart

Salman Khan is one of the few Bollywood actors who is known more for his real antics than the reel. The actor’s love life has been the centre of attention for the longest time as time as he has been linked to personalities such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others. But recently, the Bhai of Bollywood opened up on one anecdote his father Salim Khan had shared with the Khan boys during their teens about relationships and girlfriends will surely leave you speechless.

During the shooting of his reality show Dus Ka Dum, the Race 3 actor discussed with his guests that how it is sad that couples get beaten up by the police for spending time at parks and other public spaces. The actor then revealed that their father Salim Khan had given him and his siblings the permission to spend time at home with their partners.

"These couples are helpless as there are around 8-10 people in a small house. These youngsters cannot afford to book a hotel as the society takes it in other way. My father gave me a clear-cut instruction when it came to girlfriends. He gave us the permission to spend time at home rather than roaming around the city.” Salman said explaining his father’s instructions.

"The same instruction was applicable to my sisters as well. If they have any good man in their life, they should first tell their parents and not hide anything from them. He has given us the right to take the decision on whom to marry and whom not to marry," Salman added.

Talking about Salman’s siblings who all are married and settled, Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora Khan whereas Sohail Khan married designer Seema Khan. His sister Alvira Khan married actor Atul Agnihotri whereas Arpita Khan married Aayush Sharma who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Loveratri.