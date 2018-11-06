image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Salman 'being human' again, meets a young fan suffering from cancer

Bollywood

Salman 'being human' again, meets a young fan suffering from cancer

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 06 2018, 11.17 am
back
Being HumanBollywoodEntertainmentSalman Khan
nextSinger Lata Mangeshkar now has a rose named after her
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 50 Written Update: Is the Happy Club ending?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to tie the knot in April 2019!

Shah Rukh Khan misses son Aryan as Diwali celebrations keep rolling