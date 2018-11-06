Salman 'being human' again, meets a young fan suffering from cancer

Salman Khan is indeed being human. Though he has tons of cases piled up against him, stories of his generosity too, are in abundance. We know that his NGO Being Human strives hard to do good to people, especially to kids, who are in dire need of help. Salman, at times, himself overlooks the functioning of this NGO and is always on his toes to meet those in need. Even if it is just to bring a smile on someone’s face, Salman is always charged up. Something similar we witnessed recently when Salman visited a hospital to meet his little fan suffering from cancer.

A video of Salman meeting a young fan at Tata Memorial Hospital has surfaced online. This kid, who is said to be suffering from cancer, had expressed his wish to meet Salman Khan. Being the kind-hearted that he is, Salman instantly arranged to meet this young fan in his hospital bed. Not just this specific kid, Salman is said to have met all the kids of the ward, making it a memorable moment for them to cherish. Now that’s why we love Bhaijaan!

And as said, this is not the first time that Salman has made such a move. Here's another video of him sharing a candid moment with his young fans suffering from a mental disorder.