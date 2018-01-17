Salman doesn’t want to be called Bhai. Find out when

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been in the film industry for over decades now. And over the period of time, he gained several nicknames. You’ll often hear him being called Prem, Dabangg Khan or Tiger. However, he is more commonly known as Bhai. Sallu loves being addressed that way, be it from a fan or a Bollywood actor. But there are some exceptions.

According to reports, there was one incident where Salman didn’t want to be called Bhai. Following the success interviews of Tiger Zinda Hai – when Salman, Katrina and director Ali Abbas Zafar were giving interviews – a female anchor referred to Salman as Katrina’s Bhaijaan. Needless to say, it didn’t go down too well with our Bhai.

The actor quickly corrected her saying that he is not Kat’s brother and laughed along with Katrina and director Ali Abbas Zafar. The anchor explained to him that she called him by his commonly known nickname and did not mean to call him Kat’s brother.

As the interview came to an end, Salman sought out the journo and made it clear to her that the Bollywood heartthrob does not like it when women call him Bhaijaan.

So there you go. Salman likes being called Bhai, and that’s only for the guys. But for the gals….well he’s not your Bhai that’s for sure!

Salman will begin shooting for the promo of Dus Ka Dum next month and besides that, the actor will be seen in Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza.