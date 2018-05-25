Salman has written the lyrics of Selfish from Race 3. What do you guys have to say about the lyrics?

Salman Khan is a man with many faces. The superstar of Indian cinema is a humanitarian. He is both an artist and an artiste. Can deliver hits with a microphone as long as the auto-tune is doing its job and now he is also a lyricist. The new track titled Selfish from ‘Race 3’ is out and Salman Khan is the man who has penned the lyrics. The track is composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur. This is the first time the actor has penned down the lyrics of a track. And this is what Salman has to say with his song.

Aao ji

Mera haath thaamo ji

Mere sang sang chalo aur

Wahaan betho na

Aur thoda wahaan tasalli se

Apne khayalaat ko share karo na

Ik baar baby selfish hoke

Apne liye jiyo na…

Chehre pe aapke muskaan hai

Par aankhon mein kyun hai nami

Khush bahut hain

Phir bhi na jaane kyun

Thodi si hai kami

Aao na jo bhi baaqi kami hai

Usko mitaane ik baar hi

Aitbaar kar hamesha hamesha ke liye

So Ik baar baby selfish hoke

Apne liye jiyo na

His first attempt isn’t anything to write home about but it surely gives us an insight into the mind of the writer. We wonder the track has any connections with Salman’s love life which have had the media attention that a superstar’s love life deserves. Let us know what you think. Is Salman on song here or should the BHAI stick to his other talents?