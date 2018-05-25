Salman has written the lyrics of Selfish from Race 3. What do you guys have to say about the lyrics?

Salman Khan is a man with many faces. The superstar of Indian cinema is a humanitarian. He is both an artist and an artiste. Can deliver hits with a microphone as long as the auto-tune is doing its job and now he is also a lyricist. The new track titled Selfish from ‘Race 3’ is out and Salman Khan is the man who has penned the lyrics. The track is composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur. This is the first time the actor has penned down the lyrics of a track. And this is what Salman has to say with his song.
Aao ji
Mera haath thaamo ji
Mere sang sang chalo aur
Wahaan betho na
Aur thoda wahaan tasalli se
Apne khayalaat ko share karo na
Ik baar baby selfish hoke
Apne liye jiyo na…
Chehre pe aapke muskaan hai
Par aankhon mein kyun hai nami
Khush bahut hain
Phir bhi na jaane kyun
Thodi si hai kami
Aao na jo bhi baaqi kami hai
Usko mitaane ik baar hi
Aitbaar kar hamesha hamesha ke liye
So Ik baar baby selfish hoke
Apne liye jiyo naHis first attempt isn’t anything to write home about but it surely gives us an insight into the mind of the writer. We wonder the track has any connections with Salman’s love life which have had the media attention that a superstar’s love life deserves. Let us know what you think. Is Salman on song here or should the BHAI stick to his other talents?