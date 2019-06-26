Priyanka Kaul June 26 2019, 12.08 am June 26 2019, 12.08 am

Salman Khan has been caught up in the news for all the wrong reasons, once again. This time, a television journalist has pressed various charges against the actor. The journalist, Ashok S. Pandey, is the Maharashtra head of the JK24x7 news channel. His lawyers have filed a complaint against Salman on the charges of assault, threat, and abuse.

The case was filed in the criminal court in front of the Court in Andheri. The complaint has been made against Khan, his assistant Vijay and one unknown friend.

The complaint was followed by an incident narrated by Pandey. According to him, he spotted Salman Khan cycling on the roads when he was driving in his car from Jugu to Kandivali. He had asked for permission to click the actor, which was agreed to.

But later, when Pandey started filing, the actor directed his aides to stop Pandey. According to the lawyer Gupta, his aides allegedly attacked his car and assaulted him, with the actor himself joining in.

The complaint also states that Salman tried to snatch the victim's phone in order to destroy the pictures and tried to erase some private data.

Khan has been accused of trying to grab the phone once more when the victim started going towards D.N. Nagar police station to lodge a complaint. Even his complaint was ‘disposed of’ stating that there was no offence in the case. Pandey has also alleged that he received a call from one of the representatives of Salman, asking ‘settle the matter’, which he refused. The victim is looking forward to taking action by going to court.