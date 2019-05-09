Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here's why

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 8.12 pm May 09 2019, 8.12 pm

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut in Fugly, has now managed to create a good fan-base for her. It was after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Lust Stories that she got her due recognition in the film industry. But did you know that Kiara isn’t her original name? Even we didn’t, until now. The actor, in an episode of Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, made a surprising revelation on her real name and that why she changed it. Well, she credits superstar Salman Khan for this. Read on.

The Machine actor said confessed that her original name is Aaliya. She said, "Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood." WHAT! Kiara further added that Salman only made the suggestion, however, it was her call to go ahead with a new name and she chose Kiara. "He suggested the change, but Kiara is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara," added the actor.

Salman Khan with Kiara Advani:

Coincidentally, Kiara Advani also happens to be the niece of Salman Khan’s first girlfriend, Shaheen Jaffery. In an old interview, Kiara stated, “My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother Genievev Advani how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausie Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausie dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.” This world is a small place indeed!

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be next seen in films like Good News, Kabir Singh and Shershaah. It looks like Salman Khan’s advice has really worked! *coughs*