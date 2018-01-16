Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan: Here’s how much these male stars earned in 2017

Superstars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dominated the film business last year. They were at the forefront at delivering 2017’s biggest grossers in terms of per film average. While Aamir Khan did not have a release as a lead, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan led the way. 2017 was also a great year for Ajay Devgn who entered this club and joining him were Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan.

Even if Salman Khan did not have a good start with Tubelight tanking at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai made up or him. The film made Rs 325 crores making it Salman’s third film to enter the 300 crore club. His average came up to Rs. 222.5 crore per film in 2017.

Ajay Devgn was the surprise entrant this year who finally entered the club with Golmaal Again. His average came to Rs 141.89 crores bagging him the second position. Baadshaho didn’t do well even after high expectations but Rohit Shetty made sure that his bestie stays on the top.

The hit formula that comes with Varun Dhawan gave two films- Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2 making him the youngest to star in this list. He broke the record that no one could achieve in the past 30 years by giving a double hattrick with his average coming upto Rs 125 crore per film.

Akshay Kumar not only raked in money last year but also cemented his role as Bharat Kumar of Bollywood. With hits like Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Khiladi Kumar’s average is Rs 125.61CRper release.

With a solitary release, the dashing Hrithik Roshan made it to the 100 crore club with Kaabil. Papa Roshan made sure to keep all under control economically and Sanjay Gupta’s direction appealed tothe fans. Hrithik’s average came down to Rs.103.84 crore.

The expectations rise when it is King Khan but last year he could not manage to impress the audience. The year started at a good note with Raees but Jab Harry Met Sejal was a big disappointment. Nonetheless, he maintained his average of over Rs 100 crores at Rs. 100.92 crores.

Another youngster that made it to the list is Arjun Kapoor. Both Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan were expected to do better but both couldn’t reach the 100 crore mark. Still he managed to maintain his average moolah at Rs 58 crores. Way below others but hopefully he will make up for it this year.