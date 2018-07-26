Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s connection is a thing of a past now, let’s get over it!

We all know that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share a past, but it is all history now and both the actors have moved. After Aishwarya, Salman has reportedly dated Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur while the former Miss World is now happily married to Abhishek Bachchan and has a cute daughter. However, looks like cashing on Salman and Aishwarya’s connection is still in trend.

Salman is a hit on the small screen too and if you would have observed his shows closely, then at some point of time you’ll hear Aishwarya Rai’s name popping up. Of course, it is all for TRP and something similar happened on a recent episode of Dus Ka Dum. A few days ago, a female sang the title track of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on this show and quizzed Salman if it reminded him of something. And now once again, Aishwarya name has cropped up on Salman’s show, courtesy her upcoming film Fanney Khan.

Kitne Pratishat Bhartiye ko tie baandhni aati hai? @BeingSalmanKhan bataayenge iss sawaal ka sahi jawaab #DusKaDum mein, iss Mon-Tue raat 8:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/Azh5xobBa6 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 22, 2018

Anil Kapoor and Pihu Sand came on Salman’s show to promote Fanney Khan. Aishwarya did not make it to the show for the obvious reasons.

The episode will be aired on the coming weekend and the TV channel has tweeted the promo of it. Well, though the promo should have been about the movie or the show, it is actually all about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. The promo sees Anil Kapoor talking about Aishwarya’s character in the film and captures Salman’s reaction. They have even gone ahead and tried to create curiosity for the episode by showing that Salman is welcoming Baby Singh (Aishwarya’s character name) on the show. However, Aishwarya has not shot for the episode and apparently, only her song will be shown. And yes, how can they forget Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s theme score that has to be there whenever Aishwarya and Salman are mentioned in the same sentence.

But aren’t we bored of this Salman – Aishwarya connection? Their relationship has become a history, so why dig the past? The two stars are living their separate lives and are happy. Aishwarya even has a little daughter who will witness all these stories! It is really sad to see that the makers of the show and the film are banking on something like this to promote their venture.