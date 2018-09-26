image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Salman Khan and Aishwarya surprise at the Loveyatri promotions

Bollywood

Salman Khan and Aishwarya surprise at the Loveyatri promotions

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 26 2018, 10.52 pm
back
Aishwaraya Rai BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentLoveYatrimusical concertPromotionsSalman Khan
nextTanushree Dutta vs Nana Patekar: Ganesh Acharya denies the incident
ALSO READ

Rajma Chawal: Netflix to serve up this Rishi Kapoor drama

Shah Rukh Khan flagging off the Asian Para Games 2018 is a big win

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor top the white all the way look