Salman Khan and Aishwarya surprise at the Loveyatri promotions

It’s common knowledge that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were a couple before she added a Bachchan to her name. Even after her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan the media has been obsessed with Sallu and Ash. Every opportunity that links the two together has been exploited and Salman has shown his displeasure more than once.

At the Bigg Boss press conference in 2016 Salman was visibly miffed when a journalist asked him about Aishwarya coming to the show to promote her comeback film Jazbaa.

But what do you do when Khan decides to connect Aishwarya to the Loveyatri promotions? It so happened that one of the fans present at the Loveyatri show in Mumbai on Wednesday night was Salman’s namesake. Then a second fan introduced herself and she turned out be Aishwarya.

At first Salman ignored her but when she insisted that he should look at her, Sallu pointed her at Salman Khan the fan. “Aap Salman se mile ki nahiin,” he quipped. Now we love Salman Khan and the superstar that he is but could this comment be avoided? Salman should know by now that any reference to his relationship with Ash would be picked up by the media. Could he then have avoided the comment to keep the focus on Aayush’s Loveyatri? Mrs Bachchan is now a mother of a six year old. She has been married to another man for a decade now. Perhaps it was just an error of judgement from Khan. After all to err is being human and Salman wears that tag on his person quite literally.