Salman Khan and Dharmendra to shake a leg together?

It is a treat to the eyes whenever veteran actor Dharmendra takes to the stage to show-off his dancing movies. Well, he is going to up the ante for his upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Reports suggest that the makers are trying to rope in Salman Khan for a special song. If this happens, the duo will be seen shaking a leg together on the silver screen after Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998).

A source told the Mid-Day, "While shooting with Salman for Race 3, Bobby was talking about the progress on Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 and casually mentioned how it will be great to have him do a special number with them. Salman instantly agreed to it." However, ‘time kahan hain?’ Sallu bhai’s schedule is packed with so many projects lined up already.

But a source close to Salman Khan informed the daily, "Salman is currently in Bangkok shooting for Race 3, which will be followed by the Abu Dhabi schedule in March. He also has the Da-Bangg Tour in Nepal lined up for next month. He will probably take out a few days for the song's shoot before he starts prep work for Bharat." When it comes to family and friends, Salman always find ways.

The song is said to be a bhangra number featuring the trio- Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol and maybe used in the credit roll. Navaniat Singh who is directing the third part is looking for a music composer currently for the said track.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 along with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. He will soon commence work on Dabangg 3 and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.