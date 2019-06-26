Divya Ramnani June 26 2019, 9.10 am June 26 2019, 9.10 am

There was a time when Salman Khan’s social media accounts were all and only about promoting films. Most of them being his films and a few of his friends. However, all of that is a thing of the past now. The superstar has upped his social media game, and how! From treating fans with his bare-bodied pictures and workout routines to giving them a regular sneak peeks into his backflips and ‘horse’ racing, the Bharat actor has taken our social media feeds by storm and we aren’t complaining! Talking about his latest post, it’s all about his daddy dearest.

Recently, the Sultan actor took to his social media accounts and shared a heartfelt video that featured his father, Salim Khan. The clip had the veteran writer singing a Mohammed Rafi classical song, titled Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki, in his soulful voice. While Salman Khan was sitting to his right, singer Kamaal Khan was on Salim Khan’s left and the two jammed along. Needless to say, we absolutely enjoyed this jugal bandi and, now, we know where Salman gets his passion for singing from. In his caption, the Bhai of Bollywood labelled Salim Khan as ‘The Sultan, Tiger and Bharat’ of his family.

Have a look at Salman Khan’s video with his daddy Salim Khan here:

Recently, Salman Khan, in his interview to a web portal, revealed that Salim Khan is his biggest critic. The actor stated that his father never showers him with big compliments but, at times, when he is impressed, he just tells him, “Accha kaam kiya (you have done a good job).”