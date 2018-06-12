Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are all sunny in the new still from Race 3

The actors of Race 3 are on a full promotional mode. However trolled they may be, the songs and the trailer are minting a good number of views on YouTube. Given that it's an Eid release and that the festival has always belonged to Salman, it looks like another blockbuster in the waiting. Meanwhile, Salman shared a new still from the film, wherein he and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez are all smiles and soaking in the sun.

The superstar also thanked Jammu and Kashmir tourism for all the support they gave the cast and crew while they shot the film in the state.

Race 3 is sure to throw in a few surprises for the audience. Jacqueline along with co-star Daisy Shah will perform some kick-ass action sequences, for which they have specially prepared. Until Tiger Zinda Hai, most of Salman's films were about his own action scenes. Hence, this is a welcome change for sure!

"The kicks they have given are lethal. They have really, really trained for it. Both of them - stretching and kicking and all that stuff. They have done that. It looks like two men fighting and it also has its humour and slight sensuousness. It can't be this hardcore action, so it has everything," Salman said in an earlier conversation with the press.

We certainly can't wait to witness those 'lethal' kicks. 15th June is the date!