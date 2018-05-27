Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez had a blast shooting Heeriye and THIS BTS video is the PROOF

The first song to hit the internet from the much-anticipated Race 3 was Heeriye. Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, the peppy dance number became an instant hit among the masses. From Jacqueline’s pole dance to Salman’s iconic dance moves, Heeriye has it all. And now, the makers have released the making video of this song and we must say that the stars have had a fun-filled ride while shooting Heeriye.

With Salman being on the floor, one can expect hell lot of comedy taking place. He is one such star who enjoys what he does and that can be seen in this video. From pulling Jacqueline’s leg to having some fun time with director Remo D’Souza, Salman it seems enjoyed every bit while shooting this song.

On the other hand, Jacqueline, who has pulled a pole dance in this song, shared her side of the tale. Pole dancing is not a cake walk and needs a lot of efforts and hats off to our girl for putting in all the hard work. She even got bruised while pole dancing in Heeriye, but at the end she had fun. Well, all’s well that ends well. Heeriye is out and is making everyone dance to its tunes, what more can be better than that?

For all those who have enjoyed watching Heeriye, we are sure you would enjoy the making video too. So here is it!

Race 3 will hit the screens on June 15.