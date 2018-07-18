Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on a shopping spree in Dubai - View Pics

Salman Khan’s love life has always been the center of media attraction and honestly, at times, it does get confusing. Even though he is supposedly in love with Iulia Vantur who is very close to his family, his equation with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and his alleged another ex Jacqueline Fernandez, makes us raise the eyebrows.

We got a specimen of Salman and Jacqueline’s strong bond as we spotted them chilling in a mall together in Dubai. After the wrap of the Da-Bangg tour in the US and Canada, the two took off to Dubai to be on a break.

Here we can see Salman with his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez exploring the mall along with his few team members. The two were twining in black.

Here’s a picture of Salman sans Jacqueline. The star seems to be enjoying some me time. But we wonder how did he go unnoticed and was able to shop like a normal human being? Wasn’t he bugged by his fans?