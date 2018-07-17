Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan clicked in one frame and we can’t keep calm

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan in one frame is probably the best thing one can imagine and guess what, this dream of ours recently came true as for the very first time, these two stars appeared on a show together. YES! You read that right. Kamal Haasan visited the sets of Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum on July 16, 2018 to promote his upcoming movie Vishwaroop 2. The meeting of the two superstars surely went well as Kamal Haasan was super excited to meet Salman Khan after ages. He shared a picture from the sets on social media.

The episode shot will go on air sometime in this week and we can’t contain our excitement!

The two actors share a great rapport and have been very good friends for decades. During the release of Vishwaroop back in 2013, Salman had supported Kamal’s film despite the violent protest going on against the film and had appealed his fans to watch it. Salman hosted a special screening of the film and had also tweeted in support of the film.

Dekho yaar its a movie n thr r only 2 kinds of movies good or bad. hit n flop N only people who decide r 1s who buy tickets. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 30, 2013

Hope each n every fan of his supports him like I am doing n want all my fan to fully support him . Bhool gaye kya ek doojeh ke liyeh . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 31, 2013

The one thing common between both the stars is that they rule television screens with their hosting abilities like nobody else. Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss and Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil and we are aware of the impact they leave on the audience.

Talking about Kamal Haasan-starrer Vishwaroop 2, the film also stars Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Jaideep Ahlawat and Waheeda Rehman. The film is slated to release on August 10 worldwide.