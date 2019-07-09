Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 5.44 pm July 09 2019, 5.44 pm

Salman Khan has gone into being the producer mode once again. This time he has joined hands with Karan Johar and will be producing Satish Kaushik’s directorial titled Kaagaz. The movie is going to a biographical drama based on an Indian farmer and activist named Lal Bihari, from Uttar Pradesh, who was declared dead officially from 1975-1994. He later fought for 19 years to prove that he was alive. The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi and actress Monal Gajjar.

Satish Kaushik was previously seen with Salman Khan in the blockbuster movie Bharat, where he played the role of the captain of a naval ship. Calling the actor as his good luck charm, actor-director Kaushik revealed that the Salman loved his story and immediately came on board as a producer, during an impromptu conversation. He quoted to Mumbai Mirror, “One day, last August in Malta, we were discussing Salman's role in promoting good cinema and talent and in the course of the conversation, he asked me what I was working on. I told him about Kaagaz and he loved the story. I asked him if he'd like to present the film and he immediately agreed. I narrated the script to him after returning to Mumbai, and we started filming in October.”

The movie will be based in UP, where a man named Lal Bihari was declared dead as per government records after his relatives conspire to snatch his land with a corrupt official.

Kaushik will be directing a film after a long time and said that he has tried to reinvent himself, given the wave of new-age cinema like Stree, Badhaai Ho and Article 15. He says, his movie Kaagaz also belongs to that space. "Pankaj has done a great job. The film is very close to my heart and I am grateful to Salman for supporting my vision. After Tere Naam I couldn't make another film with him, I am glad that we have collaborated on this one. When he saw the rushes, he reacted saying 'Sir, iski copy nikalo," Kaushik added.