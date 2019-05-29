Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif confess their real life phobias on The Kapil Sharma Show

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 9.09 pm May 29 2019, 9.09 pm

With almost a week to go until Bharat makes it to the big screens, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to create curiosity among fans. The film’s first look and the songs were well received by the audiences and fans eagerly await for Salman Khan's Eid release. In one such event, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show and boy we can't wait for this one. On the show, Salman confessed that he is scared by the idea of traditional compact lifts. Reason: the Bhai of Bollywood fears the nuts, bolts and other such things holding it together might slip off.

When comedian Kapil Sharma confronted Salman about his fears in life and asked if there was anything that scares him, Salman said, "Even I have a phobia of close door lifts. I get afraid of traditional compact lifts. I have a fear that the nut bolts connected to lifts might slip up." After this, even his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif was asked the same question. Katrina replied, "I have a phobia of cockroaches and spiders."

On the same show, Salman also shared a few naughty incidences from his childhood. Salman said, “Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie ‘Tarzan' and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, started bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I got so scared thinking about how badly our father will scold us.”

Salman and Katrina's Bharat is all set to hit theatres on June 5.