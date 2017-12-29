Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to celebrate Tiger Zinda Hai success on the sets of Bigg Boss 11

2017 might be a rough start for Salman Khan as Tubelight didn’t perform well at the box-office. But the year end is just looking great for the Tiger Zinda Hai has actor who not only impressed the audiences but was also critically lauded. The film has already entered Rs 200 crore club within a week. And to celebrate the same, Katrina Kaif will once again join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 11 stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor will be shooting for the special episode today in Lonavla, December 29.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Bigg Boss is a great platform for Salman to reach out to his fans and thank them for the love he has received for his film Tiger Zinda Hai. He had even launched the song “Dil Diyan Gallan” on Bigg Boss with Katrina, and as the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, Katrina decided to visit the show again and celebrate the film’s success with Salman and the housemates.” Apart from dancing on the popular songs from their film, they’ll be interacting with the housemates as well.

With a New Year party being planned for the housemates, Katrina will also join them for a fun time in the house. While the contestants had a hard time wooing her last time, it would be interesting to see what they have up their sleeves this time. Also, one among Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma will get evicted.

Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai becoming a hit, Salman, who recently celebrated his birthday had said, “Tiger Zinda Hai has worked only for one reason, and that is Katrina Kaif. She has given me a big gift with this success.”Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released on December 22.

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his next project, Race 3. Katrina, on the other hand, is shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s dwarf film starring Shah Rukh Khan.