Salman Khan and Rambha have a Judwaa style reunion in Toronto! View Pics

In the year 1997, Salman Khan took the box office by storm with his double act in Judwaa, and opposite him were the two leading ladies Rambha and Karisma Kapoor. The superstar recently had a gala reunion with Rambha, while he was in Toronto for the Da-Bangg Tour. Rambha took to social media to share the pictures and they are definitely taking us back to the time when we saw them on the big screen, together. Another movie, maybe, some day?
Looks like Rambha had stopped by to say hello to her co-star on the sets of the Da-Bangg Tour.
This must have been one hell of a reunion. Rambhaa, who took a hiatus from the entertainment industry post her marriage in 2010, is currently expecting her third child. The happiness and the glow is clearly visible on the actress' face.
Rambha had plunged into the nuptials in the year 2010 with Indran Pathamaran, a Canada-based businessman. The couple has two daughters. There was a time when rumours started doing rounds that all was not well in her marriage. A section of media even went on to state that the actress had moved a petition that she wants to live with her husband, while the latter was the one who wanted to end the marriage. However, Rambha went on to deny all reports and stated that everything was fine. Eventually, it all ended well, and the two are back to being happy with another baby on the way.
