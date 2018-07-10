home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Salman Khan and Rambha have a Judwaa style reunion in Toronto! View Pics

First published: July 10, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Updated: July 10, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

In the year 1997, Salman Khan took the box office by storm with his double act in Judwaa, and opposite him were the two leading ladies Rambha and Karisma Kapoor. The superstar recently had a gala reunion with Rambha, while he was in Toronto for the Da-Bangg Tour. Rambha took to social media to share the pictures and they are definitely taking us back to the time when we saw them on the big screen, together. Another movie, maybe, some day?

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

With Salman Khan 😍

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

Looks like Rambha had stopped by to say hello to her co-star on the sets of the Da-Bangg Tour.

With Jaqueline 😘

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

Judwaa 1 & 2 😍

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

With Sonakshi 😊

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

With Katrina Kaif 😍

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

This must have been one hell of a reunion. Rambhaa, who took a hiatus from the entertainment industry post her marriage in 2010, is currently expecting her third child. The happiness and the glow is clearly visible on the actress' face.

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

Rambha had plunged into the nuptials in the year 2010 with Indran Pathamaran, a Canada-based businessman. The couple has two daughters. There was a time when rumours started doing rounds that all was not well in her marriage. A section of media even went on to state that the actress had moved a petition that she wants to live with her husband, while the latter was the one who wanted to end the marriage. However, Rambha went on to deny all reports and stated that everything was fine. Eventually, it all ended well, and the two are back to being happy with another baby on the way.

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on

Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudheva and Sonakshi Sinha are also part of the tour. Here are some more pictures of the stars that have been spamming the internet with their many inside pics already.

And it’s a wrap!!! Thank you TORONTO 💗💗 Team #dabangg you made this tour so memorable!! Love you 💗 @beingsalmankhan @prabhudheva @katrinakaif @aslisona @shahdaisy @manieshpaul @gururandhawa big shout out to @thejaevents @sohailkhanproductions @sahilpromotions @asimfarooki so amazing to work with!! Here’s to many more to come!!! #dabangg Reloaded!!!! #worldtour

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Wonder what’s gonna happen on stage tonight with these 2!!!! @beingsalmankhan @manieshpaul New Jersey!!! Can’t wait!!! #dabangg #worldtour @thejaevents @asimfarooki

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Sold out blockbuster weekend of Dabangg reloaded.... Dallas, San Jose and Vancouver #DabanggReloaded @DabanggReloaded2018 @zeeamericas @sahilpromotions @beingbhav @thejaevents @SohailKhanofficial

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

शीला की जवानी @dabanggreloaded2018 @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial 💃🌟

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Show time 🌟

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Over to you New Jersey!!! See you tonight! #dabanggtourreloaded

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

tags: #Bollywood #Da-bangg tour #Entertainment #Instagram #Jacqueline Fernandez #Judwaa #katrina kaif #pictures #Pregnant #Rambha #reunion #Salman Khan #Sonakshi Sinha

