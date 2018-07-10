Salman Khan and Rambha have a Judwaa style reunion in Toronto! View Pics

In the year 1997, Salman Khan took the box office by storm with his double act in Judwaa, and opposite him were the two leading ladies Rambha and Karisma Kapoor. The superstar recently had a gala reunion with Rambha, while he was in Toronto for the Da-Bangg Tour. Rambha took to social media to share the pictures and they are definitely taking us back to the time when we saw them on the big screen, together. Another movie, maybe, some day?

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

With Salman Khan 😍 A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:08am PDT

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:10am PDT

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:11am PDT

Looks like Rambha had stopped by to say hello to her co-star on the sets of the Da-Bangg Tour.

With Jaqueline 😘 A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:13am PDT

Judwaa 1 & 2 😍 A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

With Sonakshi 😊 A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

With Katrina Kaif 😍 A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

This must have been one hell of a reunion. Rambhaa, who took a hiatus from the entertainment industry post her marriage in 2010, is currently expecting her third child. The happiness and the glow is clearly visible on the actress' face.

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:24pm PDT

Rambha had plunged into the nuptials in the year 2010 with Indran Pathamaran, a Canada-based businessman. The couple has two daughters. There was a time when rumours started doing rounds that all was not well in her marriage. A section of media even went on to state that the actress had moved a petition that she wants to live with her husband, while the latter was the one who wanted to end the marriage. However, Rambha went on to deny all reports and stated that everything was fine. Eventually, it all ended well, and the two are back to being happy with another baby on the way.

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_) on Jul 5, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudheva and Sonakshi Sinha are also part of the tour. Here are some more pictures of the stars that have been spamming the internet with their many inside pics already.