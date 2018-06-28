Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are uniting for Dhoom:4 and we have some questions

So it's finally happening, it seems. For a long time now there have been rumours that Salman Khan will star in Dhoom:4 and looks like he is at last on-board. At least that's what the recent reports suggest. What's more? Ranveer Singh too might also star in the film. According to a report in Mid-Day, Aditya Chopra has already finalised Khan as the lead in Dhoom 4 and an official announcement will be made soon.

A trade source close to the tabloid said, “While Salman and Aditya have been discussing Dhoom 4 for over a year, the deal was finally locked last week post the release of Race 3. Adi plans to release Dhoom 4 in 2020. Vijay Krishna Acharya, who’s busy shooting Thugs of Hindostan, will direct the movie.” The same report further states that Ranveer and Aditya have been discussing this film and he will sign the dotted line very soon. The shooting will commence early next year and is likely to go on for 130 days. Major parts of the film will be shot in Dubai and the locations have been finalised by the makers.

While this is surely very exciting, but if Salman is on-board, will Abhishek Bachchan, who has starred in all the three movies, be too? We all know there is a controversial history there. So we wonder if things will materialise.

More importantly, will Uday Chopra, who only comes back to the movies with the Dhoom films will return in the fourth instalment? We doubt, considering he has said that he won't act anymore. “That’s over. My focus is not there. Also, I don’t have time to act,” he had told IANS in 2014. But we all love Ali, right? Uday did give some hope as he added, “I would take time out for Dhoom 4 if at all they want me in it or else its pretty much over.”

The rumours of Salman starring in Dhoom:4 have been floating around since 2016. So when he was asked about it by a daily back then, he had said, "See if Abhishek (Bachchan) and Uday (Chopra) hire all of those people to come and catch me who were in earlier ones then perhaps, or else the climax will be an unfair climax,” Salman was quoted. Of course, he was joking, but then sure the climax will have to be super strong, where Salman will be the hero in the end, just like we see in his other movies.