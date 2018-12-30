Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are reliving the fond memories of Karan Arjun, a movie on cards?

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have shared screen space in two films in the past two years. The latter did a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight (2017) and the Dabangg star did a special number in recently released film Zero. Well, unfortunately, both the movies failed to make a mark at the box office. However, now if the reports are to be believed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to get both the actors on the big screen together for a full-fledged role. The movie is said to be on the lines of Saudagar, but the filmmaker is trying not to have similarities between the movies. Well, of course, these reports are yet to be confirmed by the actors and the filmmaker. But the recent tweet by Salman makes us wonder if he is hinting at doing a movie with SRK.

Salman posted a video on Twitter where he and Shah Rukh Khan are watching their movie Karan Arjun. The 1995 release is regarded as a cult film and is still fresh in the minds of the moviegoers. Salman in his tweet has written that “Karan + Arjun … fond memories.” While we have seen them together on the big screen in recent times, we are surely looking forward to seeing them in a movie where the two actors are playing the lead roles. With reports of SLB’s films doing the rounds and Salman’s this tweet, we wonder if the actor is trying to give hints about the movie. Let’s wait and watch.

Currently, Salman is busy with the shooting of Bharat which is slated to release in Eid next year. He also has Dabangg 3 in his kitty. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to officially announce his next movie.