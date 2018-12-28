image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan crooning ‘Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ is pure bliss!

Bollywood

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan crooning ‘Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ is pure bliss!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 28 2018, 3.06 pm
back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatBirthdayBollywoodDisha PataniEid 2019EntertainmentKaran Arjunkatrina kaifpartySalman KhanSalman Khan birthdayShah Rukh KhansrkTabuZero
nextSimmba: An over enthusiastic Ranveer grooves to the beats of Aankh Marey at a special screening
ALSO READ

Year Ender 2018: From Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga to Deepika Padukone's wedding, viral memes of this year

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali and Sweta Singh arrive to question the finalists

Priyanka Chopra and Franklin Jonas take a road trip to pout city