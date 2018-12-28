Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan crooning ‘Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ is pure bliss!

Karan-Arjun’s bhaichara is certainly not limited to the movie and Salman Khan and SRK’s recent task is proof. The Dabangg superstar Salman Khan turned 53 yesterday and he had quite a celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. Celebs and his close friends like Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen and many more were in attendance. Though we missed Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as they were missing from the party. However, according to the gossip doing the rounds, SRK did turn up to wish his close friend and Bhai, Salman. In a video that has gone viral, a jolly Salman and SRK can be seen crooning the duet song, ‘Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ from the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Satte Pe Satta.

While Bhai was donning a half-sleeve black Tee on his birthday, the video has him wearing a full sleeve T-shirt. Talking about SRK, the brown jacket that he is wearing in the video is similar to that of what he wore at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas bash. Though we aren’t sure about the venue, we are glad that an inside video of the Khan’s at their candid best, has made its way to the internet. Their camaraderie is unmissable and it sums up their equation through the years. Ever since their hug at the Iftar party, the duo has been inseparable and, has got only good things to say for each other. We are dead sure you all would want to meet your besties after watching this clip!

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently gearing for his expected film Bharat that co-stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film hit the big screens on Eid 2019. Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero which sadly couldn’t work at the Box Office.