Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s pyaar ka bandhan will make you curious

As Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum nears its end, the makers have roped in another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan to grace the finale episode. And when it’s SRK and Salman reuniting, the episode is bound to rake in the highest amount of TRPs ever. We mean it’s not everyday that you get to witness two contemporary superstars come together and bring the house down.

But, these actors have managed to do that, at least by the looks of the promos, we can vouch for this fact. The latest promo of Dus Ka Dum is here and it shows Salman dragging SRK on wheelcart as the song Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai from Karan Arjun plays in the backdrop providing enough of nostalgia.

As much as we loved to see the nazaara of Salman giving SRK a free ride on the haath gadi, we loved SRK’s witty one liner as he said, “Maine bahut dhakke khaye hain lekin isse aacha dhaka maine zindagi kabhi nahi khaaya.” Haha, that’s SRK for you!

Well, if you thought SRK is making a solo entry for the finale episode, then let us enlighten you that Rani Mukerji is also a part of the episode. It’s definitely going to be a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment for us, and we can’t wait to watch the episode