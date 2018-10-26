Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty recreate Auzaar poster

On February 28, 1997, released a movie titled Auzaar starring Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Kapoor. Though the movie didn’t really make a mark at the box office, it was given a cult status. The directorial debut of Sohail Khan completed 20 years last year and recently an Auzaar reunion took place at Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures of herself with Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani. In her caption, she wrote that Salman is trying to pose like he posed for the poster of Auzaar reloaded. The actress also mentioned that the picture is clicked by photographer Avinash Gowariker who had actually clicked pictures for the poster of Auzaar years ago.

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty have been friends for many years now. A few days ago, Shilpa had cleared the air about the reports of her dating Salman Khan in the 90s. She said, “We didn’t go out on a date as such. In those days, actors shared a great camaraderie. Salman is a very humble, loving and grounded human being. I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I’d already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together. I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried.”

Come to think of it, we wouldn’t quite mind seeing them together on screen again.