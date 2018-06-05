Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and others take to the Dance India Dance Li'l Masters stage to promote Race 3

The team of Race 3 is on a roll. With the film making it to the theatres this Eid, the star cast, which includes Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem are hopping from one reality show to the other as a part of the promotions. Just yesterday the team dropped by on the sets of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.

Salman, Anil, Daisy, Jacqueline, Bobby, Saqib along with the film's director, Remo D'souza shot for the promotional episode of DID L’il Masters. Pictures are a proof that the team had a blast on the sets. While we got a glimpse of Anil and Saqib grooving with their little fans, Salman had a different plan on his mind.

Both the lead heroines, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez, were a part of the promotions too.

Salman pulled off a little hand trick and entertained the audience.

Here's a picture of Jacqueline.

Anil Kapoor also clicked pictures with the judge of the show, Farah Khan, and had a good time with his pal.

Race 3 is Salman’s Eidi to his fans this year. Except Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, the entire cast has been changed. It is the third instalment of the famous Race franchise. Cars flying in the air with high-octane stunts is what Race 3 promise to its fans.