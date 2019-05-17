Salman Khan arrived late to Bharat's Zinda launch, but he has a legit reason

Debanu Das May 17 2019, 9.46 pm May 17 2019, 9.46 pm

Salman Khan’s press conferences draw large crowds. Reporters make sure to come in advance to set up their equipment to get the best shot possible. Once Salman arrives, there’s usually a lot of cheering and a rush to click pictures. However, despite all the enthusiasm, over the years, we have noticed that Salman is someone who rarely arrives at his press conferences on time. The launch of the track Zinda, from his upcoming film Bharat, once again saw Salman arriving late – by nearly three hours!

The press conference was supposed to begin at 11:30 am. Knowing Salman, reporters knew he’d arrive late. But they probably never expected him to arrive at two in the afternoon! While we might be complaining about his lack of punctuality, it turns out that this time, Salman might actually have a valid reason to be late. Sources close to Salman have confirmed that the actor was busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 in a suburban studio located close to his residence in Bandra. Though he left the studio on time to reach the conference, he was unfortunately stuck in traffic.

Before making his way to the conference, he apparently stopped at his Galaxy Apartments home for a shower and then made his way to the hotel where the film's song was unveiled.

Considering that Dabangg 3 releases on December 20 this year, Salman must be racing against time to complete his assignments. As a result, he cannot afford to miss out on a session of filming. Dabanng 3 will also star Sonakshi Sinha, who will be reprising her role as Rajjo. The film is being directed by Prabhu Deva, the third director in the Dabangg series. The film was supposed to clash with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in December, but the Ayan was forced to delay the release citing VFX concerns.