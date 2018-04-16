Salman Khan attempts and nails a backflip at 2 am

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is hard at work as he is busy figuring out the pre-production work of his film Bharat. He will soon be joined by Salman Khan, who had worked with him previously in Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. It has been reported that the film might star Katrina Kaif as well and mark the Bollywood return of Priyanka Chopra. It is also been said that the film might aim for an Eid 2019 release. Ali had tweeted on Sunday that the film was in pre-production stages. Hours after that, he posted a video of Salman.The short clip shows Salman doing a backflip while being assisted by two people. So what if he took help? Try acing a backflip 50! The video was shot during a training session for Sultan.

Look bhai @BeingSalmanKhan what I found from @SultanTheMovie training session #backflip at 2 am in the morning :) pic.twitter.com/YDuQ1g8z7V — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

Ali had also informed through Twitter that the script for Bharat has been completed. This will be Ali’s third collaboration with Salman. Though Salman and Ali can be considered as one of the most successful actor-director combos in the industry, when Salman first met Ali, it was not about business. Bhai had met Ali through Katrina. “My first ever meeting with him was through Katrina. She was there in my first film (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan) and we went to his house, somewhere in 2010-2011. We just had a very normal, regular conversation. At that point of time I had no idea I am going to make films with him,” said Ali to Hindustan Times.

We are in full flow with preproduction of #Bharat the film, lots of exciting news will come your way soon....baaki Aaj Sunday hai.. enjoy 😉 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 15, 2018

God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of #Bharat the film.... end phase of writing holiday :) pic.twitter.com/EJxRrmOds0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018

Bharat happens to be an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. According to Ali, it is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. He refused to reveal anything else, hoping to keep the lid closed until later.