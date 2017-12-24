Salman Khan backs out as producer from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari

​Salman Khan has backed out of the much talked about Kesari. A film that he was producing with Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar, however, is all set to start the shooting for the film from January 2017. The 50-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Padman', said Karan Johar is producing 'Kesari', which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

"The film is titled 'Kesari' and it is being made. I will start this film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after 'Padman' releases."

"Karan Johar and I are making it. It did not happen," Akshay told reporters on an event when asked about Salman backing out of the film." In January, Salman had tweeted about joining hands as a producer with Johar for the film featuring Akshay. Later there were reports about the 52-year-old actor not being a part of the film anymore.

A film I'm extremely excited about personally and emotionally... #Kesari releasing Holi 2019. pic.twitter.com/sDLrZWIl2R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2017

In October, Karan Johar (who happens to be Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's best friend) announced in a tweet that he will be producing Kesari. "Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present Kesari based on one of the bravest battles fought in India 'The Battle of Saragarhi.' Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019," read a post shared by KJo's Dharma Productions' official Twitter handle.​