Salman Khan backs out of a cameo with Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif

Salman Khan is a highly sought after actor for anyone who wants to make a film. Even a cameo from the Tiger Zinda Hai star is enough to boost a film’s performance. Keeping that in mind, the makers of Time to Dance, the debut platform for Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, were reportedly trying to rope in Bhai for a special dance number.

Directed by Stanley D’Costa, Time to Dance revolves around Isabelle as a ballroom dancer. A source told Midday that any plans of having Salman in the track are now bungled. "The protagonists will be seen performing various dance styles including waltz and Tango,” said the source, adding that Salman is not comfortable dancing to that style.

"Salman is not comfortable with these dance forms. Also, he wants to focus on his Da-Bangg Tour, and then, Bharat. Since the movie will demand most of his time, Salman decided to bow out of the commitment," said the source.

Salman launched Isabelle in the Canadian film Dr Cabbie which was released in 2014. He is also a co-producer of Time to Dance which began shooting in London last month. Salman has completed his shoot for Race 3 and is awaiting its release on Eid 2018. He will begin working on Bharat as soon as director Ali Abbas Zafar finalizes shooting locations. Bharat is a remake of the Korean film, An Ode to My Father.