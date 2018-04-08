Salman Khan bail: We track him from Jodhpur to Mumbai

Saturday evening saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan walk out of the Jodhpur Central Jail after receiving bail in the 1998 Blacbuck poaching case. His loyal friend and bodyguard Shera was present on the other side of the prison gate to receive him. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor spent two nights in prison after a Jodhpur Court convicted him of killing two blackbucks 20-years-ago.

He was later escorted to the Jodhpur airport where a chartered flight was waiting for the Tiger Zinda Hai. Khan was accompanied by sisters Alvira and Arpita with nephew Ahil. All three of them have been stationed in Jodhpur with Salman since Wednesday.

While the 52-year-old actor may have secured a release, he cannot leave the country without the court’s permission. Salman will also have to be present for the next hearing in the case on May 7. Back home the media had been waiting for his arrival at the Kalina airport where all chartered flights usually land.

Khan's fans have been waiting outside his house all day even when they knew that he was still in Jodhpur. The Khanatics celebrated as Khan's convoy drove into the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra.

INSIDE VISUALS: Salman Khan finally enters Galaxy Apartments post his release from Jodhpur Central Jail.#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DgsZM1Cwqb — Bollywood Bubble (@bollybubble) April 7, 2018

Salman knew that his fans had been waiting all day to get a glimpse of their star. The actor made an appearance at his now famous first-floor balcony waving at his fans.

The road outside Salman's residence is a rather important and busy one for the Bandra residents. Khan, therefore, asked his fans and the media to disperse and pave way for the waiting traffic.

Usually, Khan's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail are there with him as he greets his fans but this time around it was father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan and nephew Ahil. Here are the videos.