Salman Khan bats for censorship in digital space, says there should be an appointed body

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 10.13 pm April 26 2019, 10.13 pm

Salman Khan, right now, awaits the release of Bharat and is continuing to shoot for the film. He has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt. All this is just to say that well into his fifties and after a couple of flops, Salman still is on top of his game. However, unlike some of his contemporaries including Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he does not want to try his luck in the digital zone. This is not the first time he is expressing his disapproval for the medium though.

During a conversation with HT, he was asked whether he would be interested to enter the digital space anytime soon. "No, I don’t like it. I mean, it’s a damn good space but I don’t like all that is being shown on the digital platforms. In films, if there are three-four extra punches, it gets censored and we get an A certificate. We get a U/A certificate only when we cut some scenes but on the web, they show anything and everything. There is no censorship. There should be an appointed body that takes that call. My problem is that young kids are also watching it because everyone has access to a phone. So, that’s not cool with me," he answered.

As we said, this isn't something new that's coming from him. In an earlier interview, Salman had revealed that he would be a part of the digital space only if and when the content adheres to family values. He also said that he would like to come up with content that is on the lines of Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

The digital space has been serving as a medium of massive experiments to filmmakers and actors and has redefined how the present generation consumes content. We aren't sure how Hum Aapke Hai Koun genre is going to be received but then, that's the beauty of an open platform!