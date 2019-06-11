Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 5.49 pm June 11 2019, 5.49 pm

Salman Khan's Bharat has successfully garnered Rs. 150 crores in five days. This proves that Salman Khan is a brand that never fades away. Love him or hate him, one cannot ignore that he is a massive force in Bollywood that cannot be ignored. The Salman Khan brand with his yearly Eid releases and his Being Human franchise makes him one of the wealthiest actors in B-Town as well. Blessed with thousands of loyal fans who grace the cinema every year, no matter how his film turns out to be, it is not surprising that the actor has achieved a new record. He is the only actor in Bollywood to have 14 consecutive movies to make more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Salman, who has been in the industry since the last three decades, has given us a lot of hits throughout his career. However, it is the current decade that has proved to be the most successful for Salman. Out of the 14 super successful films, he has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and one film in the Rs 200 crore club. The newest entry in the club is, of course, Bharat with Rs. 150 crores. His highest grossing film is Tiger Zinda Hai, released in 2017. Tiger Zinda hai also stands in the 3rd position out of the all-time top grossing films of Indian cinema. The film made Rs 331.11 crore in its lifetime. This was followed by his 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijan and 2016 release Sultan that made Rs 316.77 crore and Rs 300.10 crore respectively. Salman's only film in the Rs 200 crore club is the 2014 movie Kick which earned Rs 214.04 crore in its lifetime. Another movie which reached Rs 200 crore is his 2014 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which earned Rs 188 crore at the box office.