Bollywood Salman Khan Birthday: Here’s how the actor will celebrate his 53rd Divya Ramnani December 20 2018, 8.16 pm December 20 2018, 8.16 pm

Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan is currently shooting his forthcoming film, Bharat. The actor will turn 53 on December 27. Like most of his birthdays, Salman is not going to have a working one this year. We now learn that the Dabangg actor is all set to have a grand birthday bash. According to the reports, Salman Khan will celebrate his birthday a day earlier at his Panvel farmhouse.

Not just this, the celebrations will continue until the end of his birthday. Salman Khan’s entire family and close friends are expected to attend. That means the starry bash will begin on December 26 and go on till December 28. Whoa, quite a celebration for the actor.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his television reality show, Bigg Boss 12. The actor is also shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019.