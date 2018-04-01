home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Salman Khan black buck case: Verdict on April 5

First published: March 28, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Updated: March 29, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The verdict in the Kankani blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan will be announced on April 5 by a rural court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Apart from the superstar, actors like Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and a local named Dushyant Singh are also accused in the case.

Final arguments from both the sides have been completed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Rural Court, Jodhpur. The respective lawyers of all other parties, except Salman Khan's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat, were present for the court hearing today.

Salman Khan allegedly went on a ‘shooting’ expedition along with Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, during the shoot of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain and ended up killing two blackbucks in the area. The local Bishnoi community considers the black buck to be the reincarnation of their religious Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar. Hence, they filed a case against Salman Khan and other actors, along with one local person named Dushyant Singh.

In two other cases, Salman Khan allegedly ended up killing two chinkaras in Bhawad area and another one in Ghoda Farms. However, the actor was acquitted in the Chinkara poaching case by the Rajasthan High Court in July, 2016.

