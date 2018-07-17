Salman Khan blackbuck case update: Next hearing on August 3

In April this year, Salman Khan was found guilty in the blackbuck poaching case and the actor was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. But, he was out on a bail, and appealed in district court against his conviction by the trial court. On Tuesday, there was a hearing in Jodhpur Court. According to a report in IANS, the hearing on Salman's appeal continued for around three hours, and now the next hearing will take place on August 3 and 4.

Apart from Salman Khan, even other actors like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were accused, but they were acquitted and it was Salman who was found guilty and sentenced to five years. The case has been going on since the past 20 years and it was this year when the final judgement was passed. But, Salman’s lawyer has appealed further in Jodhpur Court where they are challenging the judgement.

Before a day of the judgement, many Bollywood celebs had visited Salman’s place. When the judgement was passed it was a bad situation for Bollywood as Salman had already signed many films and there were big bucks riding on him.

Well, talking about his upcoming movies, Salman will next be seen in Bharat which is slated to release on Eid next year. He will also be seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be shooting for both the movies simultaneously.