Salman Khan: Budget low for multi-starrers but Gen-Y should give it a try

We all love multi-starrer movies, don’t we? From the late 60s onwards these movies have made a special place in our memories. From Waqt, Deewar, Sholay to Darr, Karan Arjun, Jeet among many others, the movies have indeed been special. But over the years, the count of such movies have decreased. Talking about the issue, Bollywood actor Salman Khan said that the primary reason behind is the high pay of the actors. He said that it is impossible to have two stars in a single film these days adding that the budget does not allow for it. He added that while budget may be a constraint, multi-starrers can still be made, if not with Aamir, Shah Rukh or himself, then with the Gen-Y actors.

“The prices (that heroes demand) have gone high and we don’t have such budgets. Hence, the recovery will be impossible. For a two-hero film, everyone has to cut their prices drastically. If the dates permit, then fine, but otherwise, asking actors to cut down their fee is also not right. Also, for any big film, you will need 150 days to shoot. Even something on the scale of a Karan Arjun would need that much time. But if the film is divided, into 30-35 days shoots, you can still think of doing something like that. For example, we can make an Andaz Apna Apna now. It may not be possible with Aamir, Shah Rukh or me, but the younger generation can still do it,” Salman told DNA.

“The most sensible thing to do is to realise that meri picture chal nahi rahi hai, so I should rather do a two-hero film and make it work. Once the film works, I’ll start getting back films the way I used to, when my career was shining. That is exactly what I did and the younger generation doesn’t understand that. They are doing well for themselves, two guys or three guys get together for a film, and if the casting is superb, then instead of them individually doing `60-70-100 crore each, their film together will straightaway touch the `150-200 crore mark,” he added.

When asked if the Dabangg will himself sign up for such a role, he had nodded with a smile but complained about scripts not being as good as before. “I would love to work with everyone I’ve worked with again. Whether it’s Sunny, Sanju, Ajay, Akki, Shah Rukh or Aamir I would definitely do a film with them. But my character and their characters should be superb. The point is people are not writing like before anymore. Previously, the writing would give way to all of us saying yes to a film, without thinking that we won’t have anything to do in a film. The scripts were like that. Today, the seniors are very big stars and they are heroes, so if there’s nothing for them to do, to take the film to them is not right again,” he said.