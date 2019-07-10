Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 11.58 pm July 10 2019, 11.58 pm

Remember Sangeeta Bijlani? Other than being known as Salman Khan's ex-flame and wife of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, she was quite a sensation back then and gained a lot of popularity as an actress and a model. Her stint in the film Hatim Tai is particularly remembered by fans. While there was a time when we had an overdose of her controversial life, Bijlani, in today's time, seems to have almost disappeared from the news. It was on Tuesday (July 9) that Sangeeta Bijlani celebrated her 54th birthday. And no prizes for guessing that she rang her special day with none other than Salman Khan at own his apartment. Yup, you read that right! Although, we aren't surprised because the two share a great rapport.

Going by a few viral pictures on the internet, all we can say is that the former actor's birthday bash was a LIT affair. In the photo, we could see Salman along with his near and dear ones posing with the birthday lady, Sangeeta Bijlani. However, the highlight of the night was, undoubtedly, the presence of Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur... alongside his ex - Sangeeta. The Bharat star's past and present on one frame, indeed what a sight! Also seen in the picture is Sajid Nadiadwala with his wife Wardha Nadiadwala and actor Mohnish Bahl.

Have a look at the picture featuring Salman, Sangeeta and Iulia Vantur in one frame below: