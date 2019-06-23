Darshana Devi June 23 2019, 11.41 am June 23 2019, 11.41 am

Bollywood’s ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest film Bharat just hit the screens and as always, the two had left fans in awe with their cute camaraderie in all the promotional events. But there was one such moment in which Kat had asked Bhai to up his Instagram game and now, it seems that Salman has taken his former lady-love’s suggestion quite seriously. Well, that is why it looks like the actor is on a photo-sharing spree on Instagram these days.

After sharing a series of his workout videos, the actor has been putting up a lot of family videos and pictures, and his latest posts will definitely leave you in splits! On Sunday, the 53-year-old took to the photo-sharing app to upload a couple of videos that see him playing the hand-slap game with Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan and other nephews. The clips see how Bhai uses hilarious techniques to come out as the winner, and his loud laughter at the end of all the videos have got us laughing while rolling on the floor! Meanwhile, the rest of the people in the background are seen enjoying the India vs Afghanistan match that was held on Saturday. The clips also see how the entire Khan family, including Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and others, got together to spend the weekend and their fam-jam moments have surely made us, too, crave for some family time!

Here’s a look at Salman playing hand-slap with Arhaan:

View this post on Instagram Arhaan vs me .. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT

Here’s another video of Salman playing with his other nephews:

View this post on Instagram Ayaan vs me .. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Here's how Salman enjoyed watching his nephews play:

View this post on Instagram Nirvaan vs Arhaan ... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT