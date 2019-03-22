Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

From his never-ending controversies to his big-budget films, superstar Salman Khan is always in the news. This time, he is in the spotlight for joining politics. After rumours of Kareena Kapoor Khan contesting Lok Sabha Elections from Madhya Pradesh, we came across reports suggesting that Bhai is going to contest general polls from Indore. It was said that Congress was trying to approach Salman to hold a campaign in Indore, which also happens to be the superstar’s hometown. However, the actor has now rubbished all the rumours.

Salman took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to clear the air by saying that he is not contesting any elections or campaigning on behalf of any party for the upcoming elections. This comes after the spokesperson of Congress party in Indore, Pankaj Chaturvedi, said in a statement, “Our leaders have already talked to Salman Khan to campaign for us in Indore. We are almost certain the actor will campaign for us”. Reports also suggested that Salman might be stepping into politics in the near future.

On the same day, the actor also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet which asked the former along with Aamir Khan to motivate the youth in their own ‘andaz’ to vote. The Race 3 actor wrote that it is every Indian’s right to vote and urged people to participate in making the government.

We are a democracy and it is every Indian's right to vote. I urge every eligible Indian to exercise your right and participate in making the Government. https://t.co/WsTdJ3w84O — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Salman has Bharat in his kitty. The film, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also stars his ex-beau Katrina Kaif as the female lead. As it has been a norm with Salman's film's, Bharat will hit the screens during Eid 2019.