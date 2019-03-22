image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Salman Khan turns down reports of him joining politics

Bollywood

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Here's what Salman Khan has to say about the reports of him stepping into politics.

back
Aamir KhanbharatBollywoodCongressEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khankatrina kaifLok Sabha Elections 2019Salman Khan Politics
nextKesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic film is the highest opener of 2019

within