Divya Ramnani July 30 2019, 5.32 pm July 30 2019, 5.32 pm

Another day, another update from superstar Salman Khan! There was a time when the Bharat actor’s social media accounts were all and only about promoting films. However, all of it seems to be a thing of the past since Bhai has upped his social media game, and how! From giving a sneak peek into his workout sessions and treating fans with his shirtless pictures to sharing some sweet fam-jam videos; Salman Khan has taken our feeds by storm. Not that we are complaining! Well, unless you are living under the rocks, you must be aware of Bhai’s love for cycling, which mostly takes place on the busy streets. This time, however, the location wasn’t Bandra!

Taking to his Instagram account, Khan shared a video of him cycling on the streets of Delhi. And for the swag that Bhai has, he was rather donning a white pyjama kurta and seemed to be lost in his world. From the looks of it, we are assuming that the clip was taken during the shoot for Dabangg 3, which marks the comeback of the super iconic Chulbul Pandey.

Take a look at the video shared by Salman Khan here:

View this post on Instagram www.beinghumanecycle.com A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 30, 2019 at 12:54am PDT

Well, it’s not the first time that Salman cycled his way through a film’s set. In the past, when Dabangg 3 had gone on floors, Bhai turned up to the sets on his cycle. In a video that surfaced online, we could see the actor riding his Being Human cycle, as he made his way to the sets of Dabangg 3. Dressed up in a grey tee and blue denim, Khan looked charming as usual.

Here, check out the video: