image
Thursday, December 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Salman Khan dancing his heart out with Sushmita Sen is something you wouldn’t want to miss!

Bollywood

Salman Khan dancing his heart out with Sushmita Sen is something you wouldn’t want to miss!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 27 2018, 11.30 am
back
Ali Abbas ZafarbharatBirthdayBollywoodDisha PataniEid 2019Entertainmenthappy birthday salman khankatrina kaifpartySalman KhanSalman Khan birthdaySushmita SenTabu
nextSalman Khan birthday party in Panvel: Here’s how it all goes down on hIs big day
ALSO READ

Thackeray: Siddharth calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bal Thackeray a propaganda film

Year Ender 2018: Omerta, Bhavesh Joshi and more; a look at underrated films of this year

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirm their marriage after years of courtship