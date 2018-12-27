Salman Khan dancing his heart out with Sushmita Sen is something you wouldn’t want to miss!

Continuing his year’s old ritual, superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 53rd birthday with family and friends at his farmhouse in Panvel. Bollywood biggies like Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more attended the bash. One of Bhai’s guests and co-star, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a video of her and Salman Khan. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing like no one’s watching.

Both Salman and Sushmita relieved their good old memories. We also had Fukrey star, Varun Sharma, in the background, gazing the two with a lot of admiration. Sushmita had the sweetest caption to this video. Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have previously worked together in entertainers like Biwi No. 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and the audience loved their chemistry. They made one of the hottest pairs back then and it feels good to see them reuniting in the best way possible. On that note, Happy Birthday, Bhaijaan!

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his forthcoming film, Bharat, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sunil Grover. The film is helmed by Alia Abbas Zafar and will hit the big screens on Eid 2019.