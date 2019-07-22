Divya Ramnani July 22 2019, 6.11 pm July 22 2019, 6.11 pm

It is a known fact that superstar Salman Khan is extremely close to his family, especially his darling mother, Salma Khan. And his social media accounts reflect the same. It was only recently that the Dabangg actor treated fans with some of the most adorable videos and pictures, featuring papa Salim Khan and all his little nephews. A few days later, on Monday, continuing the ritual, Bhai posted a lovely video of him with Salma, as they shook a leg to Sia’s popular song, Cheap Thrills.

In the clip, we could see Salman Khan and his mother all engrossed into dancing, as the two held each other’s hands. While the Bharat actor was leading, mom Salma followed his footsteps and the duo seemed to have a gala time in each other’s company. Not to miss Bhai’s super impressive dance moves. Guess, training under Prabhu Deva has worked wonders for him. Both Salman and Salma ended their dance performance with an affectionate hug, followed by the latter asking the person taking the video to shut down the camera. Nevertheless, this video is sure a treat for all the Salman fans out there!

Take a look at the video shared by Salman Khan here:

View this post on Instagram Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna.. A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 22, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

In an old interview with IANS, Salman Khan revealed how it was his mother Salma’s wish to see him with six-packs. He said, “She told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body’ so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that. I am going to the gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me to achieve six-pack body, which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six-pack body to my mother on the New Year.”