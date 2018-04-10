Salman Khan debuts as TV producer with a show on Mumbai Police, to go on air next month

Salman Khan is well-known for his act in Dabangg where he played the role of Chulbul Pandey, a police officer. Days after being released on bail in the 20-year-old blackbuck case, it has been reported that Salman will be producing his first television show for Sony. Reports also mention that the show is slated to go on air next month.

That’s great news for Bhai’s fans, especially at a time when the actor is going through a low phase. It seems like the new show will be based on Mumbai policemen. The show will look into their lives – what they do on duty and also when they’re not working. The cast and the crew for the show are reportedly in place and shooting for the same had started off a couple of weeks ago at a Mumbai based studio.

A source told Mumbai Mirror that the show is yet to be titled and it is being directed by Mahesh Limaye, a National Award-winning director for the film Yellow, produced by Riteish Deshmukh. “Writer Sridhar Raghavan, who has written films like Rohan Sippy’s light-hearted Bluffmaster and Rajkumar Santoshi multistarrer Khakee, among others, has written the script,” informs the source.

Mukul Dev will play the lead role in the cop-drama. The actor was last seen in 21 Sarfarosh: Sargarhi 1897.

Salman will soon wrap up the final schedule for the Remo D’Souza directed Race 3. The actor is also monitoring the progress of his television show at the same time. Though he was supposed to make his TV debut as a producer with a show on wrestler Gama Pehelwan, it has now been pushed back to the end of the year. This show was supposed to star Salman’s younger brother Sohail in the lead and Punit Issar would be the director.