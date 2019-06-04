Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 12.17 pm June 04 2019, 12.17 pm

Salman Khan and controversies go hand-in-hand, and a majority of them arise right before his films’ release. The most recent one being Priyanka Chopra’s much-dramatised exit from Bharat, which has been a hot topic of discussion from the day this Salman Khan starrer went on floors. She was replaced by Katrina Kaif. However, it looks like Bhai found it difficult to accept it, at least his recent interviews suggested so. Salman Khan’s latest remarks on PeeCee didn’t go well with a lot of people and he was at the receiving end of criticism. Now, the Dabangg actor has clarified his stance, claiming that all of it was done in an attempt to tease Katrina.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Salman Khan confessed that he wasn’t passing any taunts at Priyanka. He said, “I am not taunting Priyanka Chopra at all. People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing. She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, ‘Thank you, Priyanka,’ hinting (playfully) she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed. I just tease Katrina.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the mid of promotions for Bharat:

He added, “I have no problem with Priyanka. It’s a wonderful thing what she has done. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or I might not work with her… Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do.” Did you all sense the sarcasm here? Bhai, bhai!

Moreover, the Bharat actor, like always, was quizzed on his thoughts on marriage, to which a sceptical Salman revealed that he feels marriage is a ‘dying institution’. “I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. Companionship? Yes.”